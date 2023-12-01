Mrs. Claus Bazaar and Craft Show will take place on Dec. 2

For 40 years, the Ionia Commission on Aging has brought the community together for a special tradition. The Mrs. Claus Bazaar and Craft Show is back again, bigger and better than ever as they celebrate this milestone.

The craft show will sell a variety of handmade items including candles, ornaments, soaps, candy, décor, jewelry, and so much more.

The Mrs. Claus Bazaar and Craft Show will take place on December 2. The event will take place at Ionia Middle School, 438 Union Street in Ionia, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ionia Commission on Aging.

Get more information at ioniacounty.org/health/commission-on-aging.