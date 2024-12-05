Mrs. Claus Bazaar and Craft Show happening on December 7

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The holiday season is officially upon us, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting local artisans and a great cause? The Ionia County Commission on Aging is hosting its annual Mrs. Claus Bazaar and Craft Show on December 7, an opportunity to wrap up Christmas shopping and support small businesses.

The craft show will contain more than 150 booths, free entry to the show, and door prizes will be given away all day long.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ionia County Commission on Aging, supporting services like Meals on Wheels, transportation for seniors, help for caregivers and so much more.

Mrs. Claus Bazaar and Craft Show is open at Ionia Middle School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more by visiting IONIACOUNTY.ORG/health/commission-on-aging.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok