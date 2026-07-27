Move with purpose at the Sigue La Tormenta 5K

Move Conmigo empowers youth, families, and community members together through culturally responsive programming in running. For the past two years, their annual fundraiser, the Sigue La Tormenta 5K, breaks down barriers both culturally and athletically by encouraging members of the community to run together. The event returns for a third year on Saturday, August 2 at the Kroc Center.

All ages and abilities are invited to participate in either a 5K, 10K, or one-mile fun run option. The 5K and 10K are professionally timed, and registration begins at 7:30 A.M. The race begins at 8:30 A.M, and all participants will receive a finisher medal.

Food trucks, coffee and lemonade, as well as a DJ will be present during the event.

Registration is $28 for the 5K, $38.60 for the 10K, and free for the fun run. All proceeds benefit Move Conmigo's programs year-round.

Iracema Garcia, Coach and Avid Runner, sat down with Todd to talk about the race and how community members can support Move Conmigo in other ways!

Visit moveconmigo.org for more information or runsignup.com to register for the race.

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