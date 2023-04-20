Move More Month: Simples ways to get up and get moving

One in four U.S. adults sits for longer than eight hours a day, which can hurt your physical and mental health. Throughout the month of April, the American Heart Association invites West Michigan businesses, organizations, and individuals to get up and get active for Move More Month.

Physical activity is not only good for our bodies, but it also helps reduce stress and lowers the risk of heart disease and stroke. Studies show that higher fitness levels are linked to better attention, learning, working memory, and problem-solving. Getting the recommended amount of physical activity can also curb depression.

The American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, encourages everyone to Move More and wear their sneakers and post their photos on social media.

Find out more about how to get moving at heart.org/MoveMoreTogether.