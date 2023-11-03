Motherland Cultural Connections celebrates African heritage through food, dance, art, community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Mirabel Fonyuy Umeni moved to West Michigan from Africa, her experience was like so many others. The career and life she led in her home country didn't translate here. But her experiences, culture and knowledge stuck with her and she wanted to share that with her new neighbors.

She started Motherland Cultural Connections LLC to help empower other African immigrant women and foster connections in their communities. The coaching program helps these students establish goals, develop leadership skills and share their gifts with others. From food, to music to storytelling, these women learn how to educate and engage a community uplifting them, bridging cultural gaps and fostering a sense of belonging.

Motherland Cultural Connections is a great resource for companies, parties and families who want to embrace these women though experience, with cooking classes, concerts performances and art.

You can learn more on their website,Facebook page, or Instagram.