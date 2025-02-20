Mosaic Film Experience's Mobile Film Contest to Address Food Justice

Local nonprofit Mosaic Film Experience, in collaboration with Newman’s Own Foundation, is launching a mobile film-making competition, “Nourishing Narratives,” aimed at amplifying youth voices on the crucial issue of food justice.

The competition invites young filmmakers, aged 10 to 18 across the United States, to explore and express their understanding of food justice through short, mobile-produced films.

Winners will receive $1,000 and be celebrated at an exclusive event with industry professionals. We spoke with CEO Skot Welch and Derk Baartman from Mosaic to learn more. You can get more info at mosaicfilmexperience.com.

