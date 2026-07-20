Mosaic Counseling launching men's support group

Mosaic Counseling provides professional counseling services to members of the community without financial barriers to care. Serving Ottawa and Kent Counties with almost 300 licensed therapists, their services are for everyone facing all kinds of challenges in life.

While seeking access to care and conversations surrounding mental health have changed in recent years, sociocultural factors and stigma prevent many men from reaching out compared to women reaching out.

Mosaic Counseling has launched a support group for men, called "Stronger Men - Stronger Communities". The support group is in partnership with Jay Nicols and provides a safe, confidential, and supportive environment where men can connect with one another. The group will meet at First Presbyterian Church at 508 Franklin Ave in Grand Haven and facilitated by licensed professional counselor Jeremy Wiersma.

Meetings will be held on the third Monday of each month beginning July 20 from 5 to 6:30 P.M.

Visit mosaiccounseling.com for more information and to register for the group.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available by calling the national suicide crisis hotline at 988.

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