Morning Mix shares their favorite books in celebration of "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign

One way adults can help kids learn to pick up books more often is by setting a good example and do some reading.

Michelle Dunaway and executive producer Andrea Shaner love to read, and they decided to share a few of their favorite books they've been reading to celebrate the launch of Fox 17's "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign.

The "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign runs from now through September 13. A $12 donation will allow a child in the Grand Rapids Public School District to choose two books at a Scholastic Book Fair. To donate, click here

