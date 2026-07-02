Morning Mix Extra: Summer Wonder at the Kent District Library

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Whether you are looking for a new read this summer or trying to avoid a summer slump, the Kent District Library has readers prepared with the "Summer Wonder" reading challenge!

Registration is still open and the challenge runs through August 7. Participants are invited to visit a KDL branch to pick up a reading log or print a physical one out online, and track their reading items. Reads can also be documented on the Beanstalk app, and yes, even audiobooks count!

Summer Wonder is open to readers of all ages, with prizes varying depending on participant's age level at the time of completing the challenge. Readers from infancy through 17 years old will select a free book, while adults receive a hat. Readers who complete will be entered for a chance at winning a Meijer gift card.

Jake Huber, Branch Librarian at KDL, sat down with Michelle to share more about the reading challenge.

Visit kdl.org/summer for more information and resources.

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