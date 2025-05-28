Morning Mix Extra: Network 180's "Michigan Minds" program offers psychosis treatment for teens to young adults

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a new campaign from Network 180 is rolling out to bring psychosis awareness to teens and young adults ages 15 to 35 across Michigan. The program, "Michigan Minds", allows patients access to quality resources and information to connect to a Network 180 Coordinated Specialty Care program for treatment of early psychosis.

Todd spoke with Network 180 Program Director Rachelle Bosma and Network 180 Peer Support Specialist Chadwick Sutton on the definition of psychosis, the Michigan Minds program, and treatment, as well as the benefits this will have for those who need help.

“Psychosis” describes a range of experiences that relate to changes in how we process information and interpret the world around us. This includes changes in perceptions such as hearing or seeing things, having trouble in processing information, feeling suspicious of others, or feeling like they are getting specific messages or signs through television or music.

Specific symptom patterns range from person to person. They can be very isolating and scary, or they can feel special and empowering in ways that make it hard to seek help. No matter the specific symptoms, there will be changes in behavior that loved ones or friends can notice. Often, the first signs will be isolation, losing motivation in goals, avoiding or losing interest in hobbies, concerns that they are being observed/studied/monitored, and their ability to express their thoughts may be less organized.

Coordinated Specialty Care is considered the gold standard in treating early psychosis, and Michigan Minds exists to help more people get answers and get this type of care. There is an emphasis in rapid access to treatment options and shared decision making among participants, their families, and the care team. Michigan Minds is voluntary and confidential.

Those who reach out can expect a response within two days. Someone will talk to the patient about what they are observing or experiencing that’s troubling them, as well as some of the risk factors for psychosis. From there, they connect individuals to care within one of Michigan’s statewide Coordinated Specialty Care programs. A symptoms Self-Check is also available on the website, where people can confidentially take to see if what they are experiencing might be psychosis.

Specialty care programs are holistic, which means they take a treatment approach that addresses all areas of life. Everyone has the right to treatment designed to meet their specific needs. Early treatment may include:

● Individual Resiliency Training: therapy focused on identifying strengths, healing from difficult experiences, and learning new coping skills

● Peer Support & Family Peer Support

● Education and support for the whole family & support network

● Support with education and/or career goals

● Medication management as needed

● Substance use treatment as needed

Peer Support Specialists are available to help with treatment, where their roles bridge the gap between formal healthcare and lived experience. The lived experience allows Peer Support Specialists to provide unique support, encouragement, and advocacy to young people.

Early identification and treatment can help individuals live full lives in the community. Michigan Minds focuses on getting answers and getting care, so patients can get back to life. The first few years after psychosis onset are a critical period when quick access to good care can make a transformative, positive impact in reducing suffering, disability, and premature death from suicide. The earlier someone with psychosis gets help, the better the chance of recovery and living a thriving life. In fact, with early treatment, recovery from psychosis is the EXPECTATION, not the exception.

Michigan Minds empowers anyone who interacts with young people regularly, whether it’s family members, educators, college counselors, pediatricians, community leaders, law enforcement, or others in similar positions, to learn the signs of psychosis and to help guide folks to care. Their programs are proud to offer services regardless of insurance or ability to pay.

If you think you might have psychosis or know someone who is experiencing symptoms, visit michiganminds.org to find a care team in your area. You can also send an email to hello@michiganminds.org.

