Morning Mix Extra: Healthy Aging for Mind and Body

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Like it or not, aging is inevitable. It goes beyond physically as well. Mental well-being is just as important as physical well-being, and that is why it is important to maintain a relationship with your primary care physician.

Dr. Namita Yende, Sr. Medical Director and Associate Chief Medical Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, visited the Mix via Zoom to share strategies applicable to everyday life to ensure healthy aging.

Dr. Yende stresses the importance of exercising. As we age, a full-length workout routine doesn't need to be the solution - even as little as ten minute walks on a daily basis is better than nothing.

Exercising also goes hand-in-hand with mental sharpness, and Dr. Yende advises to maintain communication with loved ones on a regular basis to keep your mind moving.

Dr. Yende also reminds patients to communicate with their primary care physician and bring up any changes in physical or mental health to their attention. Because your primary care physician sees you on an annual basis, they are able to assess any changes and work with patients towards goals and solutions.

Visit bcbsm.com/agehealthy for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok