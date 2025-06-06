Morning Mix Extra: Cornhole America produces high-quality cornhole boards

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For nearly 20 years, Jason Duflo has been building cornhole boards. His love of the game and craftsmanship has taken his business, Cornhole America, to new heights in West Michigan.

Located at 132117 Mile Road in Cedar Springs, Cornhole America provides high-quality custom printing on high-quality cornhole boards using UV digital printing. UV printing prints directly to the wood surface, and the ink is cured after application. They also offer cornhole bags and accessories for any design combination or player

When not operating as a business, Cornhole America is out in the public, engaging with local community fundraisers and charity events, company events, and even local tournaments.

Jason visited the Mix to discuss his business and get a few rounds of cornhole in with Todd!

Visit cornholeamerica.com to learn more or place an order. You can also Email them for any inquiries.

