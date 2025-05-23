Morning Mix Extra: Belle Tire's Pre-Trip Checklist

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Looking to hit the road for the holiday weekend? The last thing you need is a flat tire or other automotive issue. Belle Tire has you covered. Their team provides quality care to motorists, from a flat tire patch to larger-scale vehicle repairs.

Marshall Bruursema, Director of Retail Operations for Belle Tire on Alpine, has tips for motorists and optimal vehicle performance to kick off the holiday weekend.

Belle Tire teams change up to 100 tires a day, especially leading up to big travel weekends like Memorial Day. Before hitting the highway, Marshall recommends that drivers check tire tread depth—if it’s worn down to 2/32 of an inch, it’s time to replace the tire.

You can do a quick check at home with a penny: insert it upside down into the tread, and if you can see all of Lincoln’s head, it’s too worn.

Also, check tire pressure. Proper inflation helps your car handle better and protects against pothole damage. Every Belle Tire store has free air available.

Of course, one of Michigan seasons is pothole season, and a key tip for drivers should they hit one is to not break as soon as you hit a pothole. Braking at that moment can actually increase the damage.

After hitting a pothole, check your tires for cracks, bulges, or loss of air pressure. Also inspect your wheels for dents and look for any fluid leaks. Even if everything looks fine, pay attention to how your car drives - if you notice pulling, shaking, or an uneven ride, it could signal hidden damage.

If a driver gets a flat tire, every Belle Tire offers free flat tire repairs. The company has a Memorial Day sale going on right now, helping drivers get great deals on top of great tire brands to keep you safe all summer long.

For more information, visit belletire.com. You can find the Alpine Belle Tire at 3568 Alpine Ave NW in Grand Rapids, or give them a call at (616) 784-6260.

