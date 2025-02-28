Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Zach Nordling

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

February's winner is Zach Nordling, a first grade teacher from Rockford Christian. One of his student's parents, Chelsea Schrot, nominated him and joined us in studio with her daughter.

Zach is praised for not only his consistent and strong teaching but above and beyond that is his commitment to creating community with his students, making sure each student is seen, heard, and feels like they belong.

We want to celebrate and highlight the educators like Zach in the West Michigan area who have made an impact, introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. If you know of someone you'd like to nominate you can do that here.

Congratulations to Zach! Thank you for being such a Class Act!