Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Robin Murphy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

July's winner is Robin Murphy, a teacher at East Oakview Elementary School.

A common sentiment from parents of children with great teachers is that the teacher becomes an extended member of the family. That is definitely the case for Mrs. Murphy as she has been a consistent figure and community leader, teaching the same classroom for 25 years.

Robin was nominated by one of those parents, Cindy Evenhouse, who has had Mrs. Murphy as the teacher for all five of her kids.

Cindy wrote, "Robin has been teaching since 2000. She has taught in the same classroom for 25 years, advocating for and educating her students on not only how to be a confident student, but also how to be a good human. She has taught Kindergarten for her entire teaching career and has a passion for what she does. She absolutely loves it. She takes the time to make each student feel heard and valued. East Oakview would not be the same without her and her classroom."

We got to speak with Robin, Cindy, and a couple of her children this morning to learn more and to celebrate Mrs. Murphy! In addition, Robin has been awarded a $500 check to use in her classroom from the Morning Mix and Biggby Coffee!

Watch this month's video and nominate a teacher you know!

Congratulations, Robin! Thank you for being a Class Act!