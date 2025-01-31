Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Matt Meyer

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

We want to celebrate and highlight the educators in the West Michigan area who have made an impact, introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. A teacher is chosen each month to be honored and given a $500 check to be used in the classroom.

This month's Class Act winner is a teacher known for his highly engaged classroom and fun teaching style. Matt Meyer is a fifth-grade teacher at Knapp Forest Elementary. He has been teaching children for over 25 years and prides himself on his investment into the personal lives of his students. Congratulations to Mat for being nominated and selected as an educator making an impact in West Michigan.

We were treated to a video call with Mr. Meyer along with one of his students, Camden and Camden's mother Jen.

Thank you to Matt for his talent, energy, and commitment to kids in West Michigan! And a huge thanks to our friends at Biggby Coffee for being the title sponsor!