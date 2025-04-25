Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Jacki Schneider

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

April's winner is Jacki Schneider, a fifth grade teacher at Page Elementary - part of the Thornapple Kellogg School District.

Jacki is one of the few teachers we've interviewed that came to the profession later in life. Her background as a softball coach gave her some built-in skills that transferred easily into the field of education.

Jacki was also instrumental in the school's Odyssey of the Mind program which turns learning into a fun competition and helps kids find new passions. She's been involved with numerous initiatives at the school including the introduction of a Battle of the Books and the acquisition of a book vending machine.

One of her student's parents, Teresa, nominated Jacki and we were able to catch her via Zoom in between classes to congratulate her and hear her story.

Watch this month's video and then don't forget to nominate a teacher you know! We want to celebrate and highlight educators like Jacki in the West Michigan area who have made an impact, introducing the community to these teachers, drawing attention to the needs they have and hopefully inspiring others to enter the field. If you know of someone you'd like to nominate you can do that here.

Congratulations to Jacki! Thank you for being such a Class Act!