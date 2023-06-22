Morning Mix: June 22, 2023

A new restaurant in the heart of Ada is serving up artisan pizza and pasta. Myrth held its official grand opening yesterday with a ribbon cutting celebration as they opened its doors to the community. Myrth is owned by James Beard Award-winning chef Paul Berglund. Its menu features fresh, farm-to-table dishes inspired by the four seasons of west Michigan. In addition to its indoor space, there's also patio seating facing Legacy Park and the Thornapple River, that will open at a later date.

The Grand Rapids Gold announced it will feature a new dance team next season. The G-league team of the world champion Denver Nuggets has hired Ashley Rowe to coach - she is the former drive dance coach who brings experience from Aquinas College, Kenowa Hills High School and the Rapid City Dance Company. She says the team will bring another level of excitement and engagement to the games. The team will hold tryouts on august 5 at MSA Woodland, hopefuls are encouraged to preregister. To learn more, follow Grand Rapids Gold on Instagram and Facebook.

AllArtWorks is hosting a special event featuring Grand Rapids artist and ArtPrize winner Brandy Mayweather. Her large-scale installation piece "Don't cry" was a huge hit at the Arts Marketplace at Studio Park. The show is this Saturday from 6:00-9:00 pm at the studio on Cesar Chavez. Mayweather specializes in interactive 3-D art using found objects and elements of science hand painted into two dimensional canvases. This show features "Don't cry" and many other never-displayed paintings, plus the opportunity to meet the artist and hear more of her story of resilience. It's totally free. The show will be on display until June 30.

Back by popular demand! One of west Michigan’s signature events is returning to downtown Grand Rapids. The Gran Fondo will have cyclists of all skill levels riding our west Michigan trails once again this Saturday. The event features a 12-, 24-, 40- or 80-mile course. Then, at the finish line festival, celebrate with multiple food stations, adult beverages and live music. Registration is still open through Friday. The money raised at this event will be donated to West Michigan Trails. If your family wants to join the fun, sign up at grgranfondo.com.

Looking for some fun in a safe and welcoming environment this weekend? How about a little sober karaoke. The West Michigan Sober Group is hosting the event at Skelletones on Saturday, June 24. The sober community is growing across west Michigan - for those who may want to go out without pressures of having to drink. All are welcome - you don't need to be a good singer - and there are lots of other events happening all the time. Head to the west Michigan Sober/Non-alcoholic Events on Facebook to learn more.