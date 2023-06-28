Morning Buzz: June 28, 2023

Silver Sneakers is a program designed to keep older adults active and moving. Delton local, Kimberly Davis is one of ten people up for the member of the year award. It's given to an individual who has improved their life by incorporating physical activity while inspiring others. Now she needs your vote before June 30. Kimberly struggles with a progressive disease similar to Parkinson’s, but she still gets to class 3 times a week. Others call her a beacon of hope, overcoming challenges with a smile and determination. Head to moyawards.silversneakers.com to cast your vote.

Dean Transportation is looking for bus drivers and more. They are hosting a hiring event on Friday to prepare for the upcoming school year. The company is looking for drivers, attendants and service technicians for GRPS and the Kent ISD. They're offering great benefits, paid training and flexible scheduling. The event runs from 9:00-7:00 at Dean Transportation, 4155 Trade Drive in Grand Rapids. Applicants are encouraged to bring a driver’s license. Head to deanjobs.com for information.

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan is putting out the call for volunteers as the holiday weekend approaches. The organization needs drivers to deliver meals on July 3rd to make special deliveries for the holiday. Meals on Wheels is a non-profit that provides quality nutritional meals for older adults in the form of home-delivered meals, senior pantries, and dining sites. To apply, visit mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.

A huge shout out to Grand Rapids USPS letter carrier Wilma Daley. She received the highest award a postal employee can get for actions that quite possibly saved a man's life. She noticed the gentleman lying in his driveway during a winter storm, he fell and broke his arm and the side of his body was numb. She couldn't get him up alone, so she flagged down a passing driver who helped get him in his house and eventually to a hospital. The man is a retired Kentwood police officer and says he probably wouldn't be here without her. For her bravery, she was awarded a Postmaster General Hero Award. Congratulations, Wilma!

Here's a reason to toast! Wine Spectator Magazine has unveiled the winners of their 2023 Restaurant Awards, recognizing the world's best restaurants for wine. This year more than 3500 dining destinations in all 50 states and 70 countries, including in west Michigan. Here's a list: Butch's Dry Dock in Holland, Nibi in Battle Creek, Coast 236 in Saugatuck, and in Grand Rapids - Noto's, Cafe Mamo and Cork, Wine and Grille.