Morning Buzz: June 27, 2023

The Disability Awareness Resource Team of West Michigan or DART is hosting a disability resource fair today. Participants can talk with DART partners, network with employers, and learn about community resources that support employment. This is all about creating a more inclusive workplace and retaining employees with a variety of needs. The event is from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at West Michigan Works Grand Rapids.

Former Detroit Tiger, Jack Morris will be signing autographs tomorrow night at LMCU Ballpark for Made in Michigan Wednesday. These special nights honor former celebrity athletes who either played in Michigan or were born in Michigan. Jack Morris played 18 seasons between 1977 and 1994 - most of them with the Tigers, leading the pitching staff to win the 1984 World Series. The session runs tomorrow night from 5:45-8:00 pm - and the first 1000 fans will get a Whitecaps Jack Morris t-shirt.

Grand Rapids Public Schools will hold its second community-wide safety forum of the year tomorrow evening. The topic is mental health and how it can impact our youth. The discussion called "Sound Minds, Safe Schools" is from 5:30-7:30 Wednesday at GRPS University on Fuller. Mental health experts will be there to help discuss this challenging and very important topic.

Amazon is trying to lure back former Prime members with a new deal. Amazon’s Prime Day is coming up, and the company says former members who sign up again can get a one-week Prime subscription for just $2. That would save you about $1.75. After the week is up, the Prime membership subscription will go back to its original price of $15 a month. New users who have never had Prime can get a 30-day free trial. Amazon's Prime Day shopping event is July 11 - 12.

People from around the world submitted some of their best drone photos for the 2023 Drone Photo Awards. Categories include wedding, nature, wildlife and more. These photos taken from high above are incredible, you can see them all from all nine categories at droneawards.photo/gallery/2023.