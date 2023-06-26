Morning Buzz: June 26

1. Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has been named the nation's top sculpture park in the country according to USA Today. The park topped the list of the "10 Best Readers Choice Awards" which celebrated the best attractions, destinations, and experiences across the United States. The West Michigan gem spans 158 acres with incredible sculptures, carefully curated gardens and other natural landscapes. It features works by internationally renowned artists, seasonable exhibits, learning opportunities and more.

2. Ice cream trucks are usually found on dry land but a new venture is making waves... literally. Ice Cream Afloat is the brains child of a husband and wife team that dropped everything in West Virginia to move to Michigan with their floating ice cream shop. From Spring Lake to Lake Macatawa to Muskegon Lake and beyond...follow them on their Facebook page to find out where they'll be next!

3. Looking for fun things to do for free? Just put that KDL Library card to good use and get a Perk Pass. The library has teamed up with area attractions like the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, the Grand Rapids Art Museum, Frederik Meijer Gardens, the Circle Theatre, and more. Patrons 18 and older can reserve their passes online, print them out, and visit those places on the date they choose. Head to KDL.org/perkpass for more information.

4. Keep your eyes on the skies tomorrow as the Michigan Air National Guard will conduct flyovers of 9 Michigan communities as part of the Air Force's commemoration of 100 years of aerial refueling excellence. K-C -135 STRATOTAKERS will fly in formation with A-10 THUNDERBOLTS. They start around 10:20 a.m. over the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. Then they will make their way north and hit downtown Grand Rapids around 11:45 a.m., Battle Creek Air National Guard base around 11:55 a.m., and the state capitol and downtown Lansing around 12:05 p.m.

5. Need an excuse to get moving tomorrow? Lace up those running shoes and head to the 14th annual Zeeland Zoom. It's happening downtown on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. This timed race will have awards for the top age division finishers. The little zoomers have their own race starting at 6:30 on Church Street. Packet pickup and registration is happening tonight from 3-6 p.m. and tomorrow from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Howard Miller Community Center and Library. You can also register at www.feelthezeel.com.

