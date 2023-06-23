Morning Buzz: June 23

1. There's a unique and artful experience in downtown Muskegon this weekend!

The Lakeshore Art Festival features hundreds of juried fine art and specialty craft exhibitors, a children's lane, an artisan food market, street performers, interactive art stations, and so much more!

The event will take place on June 24 and 25. For a complete event schedule visit lakeshoreartfestival.org.

2. The Grand Rapids Planning Commission – giving a proposed amphitheater – the green light.

The outdoor amphitheater will have 12,000 seats - 7,000 fixed - 5,000 on the lawn- and will include food vendors and alcohol. The new facility will have plenty of parking as well.

One concern voiced at the planning commission meeting was noise, with the venue being downtown, and right next to the highway.

3. Alright Wolverines, get ready to show your pride with a new line of apparel that's Michigan made!

"Born in Detroit Apparel" is partnering with "The M Den" and the University of Michigan to launch some new apparel.

This exclusive line includes a valiant University of Michigan born in Detroit block ''M'' tee and a valiant University of Michigan tee featuring the football helmet, both in navy blue along with the classic maize color.

There will be a larger launch in July that will include a wider variety of clothing options for men and women, additional apparel items, and the potential addition of more M Den store locations that would carry this exclusive line.

4. Love to get up and get moving? "Gym-Bird" is looking to hire a "chief step officer" to walk 10,000 steps for $10,000.

The company says the CSO will train for a month in order to be comfortable walking 10,000 steps a day.

Along with the step requirement, the CSO will need to film a weekly video and write a paragraph about their experience, as well as a post on social media every week to encourage others to start walking.

Gym-Bird's website has more on how to apply for the position.

5. How'd you like to win a trip to Costa Rica? Mosaic Counseling is holding a raffle for an all-expense paid trip for two to Costa Rica. That includes plane tickets and five nights at Marriott Resorts.

It's $25 for one ticket and $100 for five. It's all part of an effort to raise funds for their mission- to offer hope and healing for all by providing accessible and affordable professional counseling services.

The getaway raffle drawing winners will be announced at Mosaic's third annual Drive for Hope, Putt for Healing Golf Outing, on Monday.

You'd don't need to be present at the golf event to win. To purchase raffle tickets text or call: 616-268-9145.