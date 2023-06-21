Morning Buzz: June 21, 2023

One Grand Rapids skater could win big! Jason Dunbar is currently part of Tony Hawk's Skatepark Hero contest, and as of this morning, he's in the lead! The winner will get to meet and skate with the legendary skateboarder and win $10,000. The competition will also benefit "The Skatepark Project," helping provide public skate parks in underserved communities. Voting for group finalists ends Thursday, June 22 at 10:00 pm. So, go show your support and keep him at number one at skateparkhero.org.

Love to eat and drink? Experience Grand Rapids is here for you, with Flights of Flavor. It’s a first of its kind foodie adventure. Starting today, a wide range of restaurants, coffee houses, ice cream shops, breweries and more will offer special flight menus so everyone can get a taste of some of the best the community has to offer. They're great for sharing, and fun to eat or drink -- almost 30 participating locations are offering everything from cupcake flights, to pizza flights to cider cocktail slushie flights. And to really make it an adventure, when you order a flight of flavor, you can check in on your smartphone to win prizes. To learn more visit experiencegr.com/flights-of-flavor.

Former Detroit Lion, Lomas Brown will be meeting fans and signing autographs tonight before the Whitecaps game a LMCU Ballpark. It's all part of the Made in Michigan Wednesday, recognizing former celebrity athletes who either played in Michigan or were born in Michigan. Brown played for 18 seasons in the NFL, 11 with the Lions. He earned Pro Bowl honors seven times and was a vital member of the offensive line during the 1990's. He will be there from 5:30-8:00 pm, but these can draw lots of fans, so make sure to get there early.

Need a little inspiration to engage those kiddos this summer? The Van Andel Institute has you covered. They have a list of more than 60 free, family-friendly learning activities to avoid the summer slump, and keep students critical thinking skills thriving. “Keep Curiosity Alive” has activities that are all tailored to specific age groups from a squirrel feeder to a balloon powered Lego car. Head here for all of the free resources.

Buddy's Pizza in Grand Rapids is giving away free pizza for a year as part of its national Detroit-style Pizza Day celebration. The giveaway also marks the restaurant chain's 77th anniversary, so the first 77 people in line will win. National Detroit-style Pizza Day is Friday, June 23, and doors open at the 28th street location at 11:00 a.m. In addition to the “Free Pizza for a Year Giveaway”, Buddy's also pledged to donate $1 from every pizza sold to the Salvation Army from all 22 locations.