Morning Buzz: June 20, 2023

The pressure cooker was on for GRCC professor Jenn Struik, she had her skills tested on the culinary competition show, “Chopped”. The City High graduate says she and her friends used to emulate what that show is all about, doing what you can to make something delicious out of very random ingredients. She taped the show back in October of last year, it airs on June 27th on the Food Network. She says it was an incredibly stressful experience but is looking forward to watching the show with friends and family -- while on vacation in northern Michigan.

Grab the kiddos and head to the Holland Farmers Market Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 am for free weekly kids activities. It all starts with a story time, then a fun, educational hands-on activity at 10. This week, prevention and outreach specialists from the Children’s Advocacy Center will be there to help children learn about body health and safety with coloring, bracelet making, music and temporary tattoos. Parents and guardians will also be able to learn more about the important topic. It all happens just outside of the Holland Civic Center.

It's a hot one this week! So, if you're looking for a fun way to cool off, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters are traveling around to local parks to hose you down! Crews will be at Seyferth Park from 5:00-6:00 tonight and they’ll hit the Beukema Playfields tomorrow from 6:00-7:00 pm. The Local 370 will be doing events like this all summer long, so follow their Facebook page to learn where they will be next!

Music lovers of all abilities are welcome to the first ever Benjamin’s Hope concert series. This is free, casual and accessible to all. Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic and bring their own seating to enjoy local bands on the lawn. The barn will be open to visit the animals or take a stroll around the grounds. The first show is this Thursday, June 22 at 6:00 pm featuring The Khakis. Ben's Hope serves more than 30 adults with semi-independent living on the farm. For more information, check out their Facebook page.

The Grand Valley Metropolitan Council wants people in Kent and Eastern Ottawa counties to play bingo. It's all to help the organization with its 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan. The activity encourages participants to walk, take the bus, ride a bike and more - then submit a card with their thoughts on getting around. There is also a chance to win several prizes. Head to gvmc.org/mtp to download the card and learn more. Cards will be accepted through July 12.