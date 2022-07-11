Morning Buzz: July 11

1. The U.S. Postal Service raised the price of mailing a first-class letter. A forever stamp will cost 60 cents starting today.

In addition to the two-cent price increase on first-class stamps, other postal services will also cost more. Everything from postcards to certified mail to money order fees will also be subjected to rate hikes.

The postal service says the rate hike amounts to about a 6.5 percent increase across the board. They point out the added expense is still less than the rate of inflation, which is nearly 8 percent.

2. 7-Eleven brings back its special day, National 7-Eleven Day!

7-Eleven, along with partner stores Speedway and Stripes, will celebrate its 95th birthday pumping that popular, noisy, Slurpee slush soft-drink.

Everyone can get a free small Slurpee through the rewards loyalty program. During 7-Eleven Day, customers can lso receive a special Slurpee Day cup, and come back to fill it for $1.

There are 7-Eleven locations in Kalamazoo, Zeeland, and Holt.

3. Looking for something fun to do this week? The Campus Activities Board has set up a couple events for Grand Rapids Community College staff and students.

Coming up on Tuesday is the GRCC Summer Cookout from 12 to 3 p.m. Students and staff are invited to the Raider Grille for free food and outdoor games just outside the building.

Next up is the GRCC Tie-Dye Party. The party will be held at the Dr. Juan R Olivarez Student Plaza from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday. All shirts and dye will be supplied on site in addition to snacks.

If you can't make it in person, the Activity Board has a link available to sign up to receive an at-home tie-dye kit and shirt so there's no missing out.

To find out about future campus events, click here.

4, Getting some ink to show your love for an iconic ice cream cone might get you a sweet reward. National Ice Cream Day and National Tattoo Day are both on July 17, and to celebrate Drumstick is giving away a year's supply of Sundae Cones for free to five lucky winners if they show off their Drumstick Tattoo.

It can be temporary or even drawn on with a Sharpie. Just snap a photo of your Drumstick Tattoo and share it on social media using #DrumstickInk.

The company says it will be accepting participants until July 31.