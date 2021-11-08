Morning Buzz for Monday, November 8, 2021

Here's what people are buzzing about this morning:

1.) A big shout-out to three West Michigan, high school marching bands for ranking in the state.

Rockford won the state championship in Flight One, Jenison won in Flight Two and Kent City in Flight Five.

Congratulations to all!

2.) Meijer is extending the 15% off teacher discount through the 2021-2022 school year.

3.) The U-S is implementing new travel requirements for international flight travelers. Vaccinations are required for foreign, non-immigrant adults. A COVID test must be done before boarding the aircraft, there is an exemption in some countries where vaccine is scarce. Must get permission from U.S. government ahead of traveling. For unvaccinated Americans, you must show proof of a negative COVID text within one day of travel.

If you're vaccinated, you have to take a test within three days of your departure.

4.) Today is National Cappuccino Day! Cheers!

