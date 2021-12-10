Morning Buzz for Friday, December 10, 2021

Here are the stories trending for Friday, December 10, 2021.

The Big Old Building or B.O.B in downtown Grand Rapids will be closing its doors in just a couple of weeks.

We reported earlier this week that the B.O.B. and 20 Monroe Live -- were being sold.

Now we've learned – the B.O.B. will also be closing.

CEO Greg Gilmore said the B.OB. is shutting down in January, with the exact date to be determined.

The Gilmore Group says it will find other jobs for the 220 employees within the company.

Weddings and other events will be changed to other Gilmore Group locations.

The B.O.B. has been owned and operated by Gilmore Group for 25 years, and its sale will likely mean big changes to the downtown landscape.

Give a veteran some holiday cheer and send them a letter or a holiday card as part of Michigan Veterans Homes "Make a Veteran Smile Campaign".

It is part of a statewide initiative to bring joy for veterans across the state.

MVH says with some holiday functions not happening due to the pandemic; It can lead to feelings of isolation around the holidays.

Also, some members don't have close friends or family to share the holiday with...

So sending a card is another way the community and advocates can show support to local veteran and make them feel less alone.

Cards and letters can be addressed to any of these three MVH locations.

If you're not in the mood for any "social interaction" this holiday season, tuck yourself away in this cave designed to look like the grinch's lair.

No need to keep wondering where Christmas is.

Vacasa - a vacation rental management company has teamed up with doctor seuss enterprises to recreate the grinch's humble hidden home in boulder, utah.

This holiday get- away is perfect for lovers of the classic story and movie or for people who just want something different.

Each room is designed to represent parts of the holiday hater's home, complete with cans of who pudding and who hash. The cave sleeps four and costs about $20 dollars a night.

And finally, if you've been waiting all year for KFC's iconic 11 herbs & spices firelog--well wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on walmart.com for $16.

