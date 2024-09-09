Morning Buzz: September 9

1. The Hackley Administration Building, which has sat vacant in Muskegon since 2020, will soon be a vacation destination highlighting Muskegon's history.

Construction has already begun to turn the building into a 45-room luxury hotel called the Hackley Castle Inn and Suites. The building was built in the 1890s.

Developers plan to keep The Hackley Castle a cultural hub by displaying exhibits and historical artifacts from Muskegon and The Hackley Family.

Developers are planning to open the hotel in the fall of 2025.

2. Grace's Table, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and resources to teen moms, invites you to their upcoming Illuminate Hope Gala to commemorate ten years of serving moms and their kiddos.

The event is October 2, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

Guests will experience stories of hope, a "decade together" showcase highlighting the organization's transformative work, and an auction.

Tickets are now available for $75 per person. The ticket includes access to an open bar and a selection of appetizers. Learn more at gracestable.com.

3. Single tickets for Mamma Mia! are now on sale.

The show will be in Grand Rapids from November 26 through December 1. Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe.

The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter, and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA's timeless songs.

Get your tickets at the Broadway Grand Rapids office on Lyon Street or go online to BroadwayGrandRapids.com.

4. Uptown Grand Rapids is hosting an ArtPrize this year for the first time in the event's 15-year history.

Uptown is made up of four business districts that include Eastown, East Fulton, Wealthy Street, and East Hills. To celebrate this historic achievement, Uptown GR will kick off the event by hosting an artist reception on Sunday, September 15, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Vivant Brewery and Spirits.

Guests will buy art, participate in a large-scale interactive mural, and enjoy food, drinks, performances, and more. The event is free.

5. It's time to get wine corks popping, beer pouring, and spirits stirring in Southwest Michigan.

The 2024-25 Southwest Michigan Makers Trail Passport Challenge is underway now until April 30. Sponsored by the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, it encourages anyone 21 years and older to visit over 40 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries and try their Makers' crafts.

The more places you visit the more rewards you could rack up. Get started by downloading the free visit Southwest Michigan App from the app store or Google Play or visit makerstrail.org to learn more.