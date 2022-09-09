Morning Buzz: September 9

1. A big thank you to McDonald’s customers across West Michigan. We're just learning that this summer's 'hats off to the houses' campaign generated over $56,000 for Ronald McDonald house of West Michigan here in Grand Rapids.

The campaign offered McDonald’s customers the chance to purchase a white bucket hat with a red and yellow stripe and a tag that proudly shows support for RMHC.

The hats cost $10 each and are still available for purchase at some locations around the region.

McDonald’s customers can also continue to support chapters by "rounding up" when you place an order on the kiosk or with a crew member at the counter or drive-thru.

2. It's a celebration that kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month and honors the rich cultures of Mexico and Latin America.

The Muskegon County Latino Festival debuted in 2019 with record attendance and now the festival is back this Saturday at Hackley park from 2 to 10 p.m.

The free event will feature Latin food, live dance performances, giveaways, a kids play area, and much more. For more details follow them on Facebook.

3. On Saturday the annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

This year marks 21 years since the attack, and participants will climb 110 stadium steps representing the 110-floor climb first responders made in the Twin Towers.

Organizers expect 250 people to climb this year, including local firefighters dressed in full gear.

You can still sign up online. It costs $30 for adults, kids are free.

Proceeds will benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

4. If you're looking for a new job, you may want to consider applying to UPS.

The company is looking to hire 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday season. That includes more than 600 in the Grand Rapids Area.

UPS is now practicing a digital-first hiring process meaning no interviews for most positions. It'll take as little as 25 minutes from filling out that online application, to getting a job offer.

The company is looking for full and part-time workers primarily in the delivery driver, package handler, and delivery helper roles.

5. Today the nation gives a bear hug to a popular childhood toy. Every year, September 9 is National Teddy Bear Day.

The day honors one of the oldest stuffed toys in the u-s that still exist today. The teddy bear was famously named after president Theodore Roosevelt.

The National Park Service says the 26th American president hunted in Mississippi in 1902 when he refused to shoot a bear cub. That inspired a New York store owner to create the toy animal.

He of course asked President Roosevelt for permission to use his name, and the rest as they say is history.