Morning Buzz: September 8

1. Two legendary companies in Grand Rapids are coming together. Koeze has partnered with Schuil Coffee by adding a coffee shop inside their East Beltline storefront.

You're invited to their grand opening on September 28 from 8 am until 5 pm. The first 50 guests will receive a free box of chocolates. Both companies have been serving the Grand Rapids community for more than a century.

2. Harmony Brewing Company in downtown Grand Rapids is closing its doors next month.

The brewery says the current space is just not suitable for large-scale production, so they made the difficult choice to move.

Harmony opened seven years ago along Bridge Street in Eastown. They'll put out more details soon on their last farewell party.

3. The B.O.B. is reopening!

The popular downtown spot shut down late last year, during a sale that didn't go through.

They'll be opening the doors again for their 25th year at 4 p.m. There will be live entertainment, classic brews, as well as a self-serve beer wall. There will be food trucks on-site as well.

4. Renderings for the third and final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion were released Wednesday, revealing a sleek gold exterior that will serve as a backdrop to the historic museum studio.

The new release of renderings marks the groundbreaking of the Motown Museum's expansion that once complete will include interactive exhibits, more retail options, and the Ford Motor Company Theater.

The project, a 55 million revamping of the Hitsville USA, represents a new investment in a historic piece of Detroit, as well as the surrounding community.

5. Today marks International Literacy Day.

Every September 8, groups around the world focus on the importance of learning to read and write.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization started the observance in 1967.

Ways to observe International Literacy Day include volunteering to read to children at your local library or helping someone who is struggling to learn how to read or write.