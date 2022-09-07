Morning Buzz: September 7

1. Soccer fans rejoice! It's just been announced that major league indoor soccer is coming to Grand Rapids.

The team will be known as the Rapid City Football Club and Fabian Rodriguez will serve as the head coach. Rodriguez has won youth and adult national titles in futsal and has traveled to Argentina, Spain, and Portugal representing the United States for USYF.

Rapid City FC will play their 2022-23 home games at MSA Sports Spot with long-term plans to grow into a larger facility. They'll be hosting tryouts at their home facility on October 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

2. It's a day of giving back to the community as more than 300 volunteers are expected at United Way of the Lakeshore's Day of Caring on Friday. This will be their 104th annual campaign of caring.

Volunteers will be helping veterans throughout the area at 17 different sites. They're always looking for more organizations to get involved in making a difference throughout the year.

If you are interested in volunteering or looking for more information about the different volunteer sites head to their website.

3. Grab your wands, Wizarding Weekends are back at John Ball Zoo! For two weekends the zoo will magically transform for this family-friendly event.

Check out Nocturnal Alley, the forbidden forest, and more. Costumes are encouraged, so grab your robes and wands to check out all the Fantastic Beasts. This weekend is the first one from 9 to 6.

There will be one more next weekend September 17 through 18 as well. The zoo recommends everyone purchase tickets online before arrival.

4. Good news from the Humane Society of West Michigan. All of the rescue beagles from Virginia that were brought to West Michigan have been adopted.

They received over 200 adoption applications and nearly 100 applications to foster the pups. Thanks to the community over $10,000 was raised to help support the medical and behavioral care the dogs required.

5. Tonight you can catch the final music on the lawn in downtown Ada.

"Right Side Up" is playing for free at Legacy Park from 6:30-8:30. The social district opens at 4:00. Fox 17 will be there for it all, promoting our "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign.