Morning Buzz: September 7

1. Starting today, Dean Transportation is holding its first of three hiring events in Grand Rapids.

Interviews will be conducted for school bus drivers, along with monitor and attendant positions throughout Grand Rapids and the Kent Intermediate School District.

Dean is offering up to $21 per hour and a sign-on bonus of up to $750 to qualified candidates.

If you're interested, go to the Pine Grove Learning Center Cafeteria from 2:30-4 this afternoon. Interviewees are encouraged to bring a valid driver's license.

2. Starting today, the Grand Rapids Public Library is returning to full hours.

They were reduced since February as a result of the coronavirus. COVID guidelines will remain in place, which can be found at grpl.org.

They'll still be offering free printing, faxing and scanning services, WiFi, and public computers.

Curbside service will remain in place at some branches.

3. Nearly 40 players gathered for a three-game, single elimination-style competition on Labor Day.

All-In-Sports and Elevated Principles held the third annual Labor Day Basketball Tournament at Dickinson Elementary School.

The event has a focus on community well-being, gathering young men of color for friendly competition, education, training, self esteem building and fellowship.

Its two founders grew up on the southeast side and lover returning to their community. They're also looking toward expanding the event for future years, hoping to add tournaments for young women and girls.

4. Today is National Beer Lovers Day.

The origin of brewing beer actually pre-dates recorded history.

Beer is a well-known part of American history. Virginia colonists brewed beer with barley, malt, and hops. Plus George Washington recorded a recipe for brewing beer in his notes.