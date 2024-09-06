Morning Buzz: September 6

1. Celebrate community with food and fun at the Cass Avenue Block Party in Grand Rapids this Saturday, and maybe leave with a job. This event is at the Bibleway Outreach Ministries from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be live music, engaging activities for the kiddos and valuable community resources. Dean Transportation will also be there, and they're hiring bus drivers, bus attendants and diesel mechanics.

2. The Eastown Street Fair is back this Saturday. It runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Enjoy this family-friendly celebration featuring locally-made goods, live music, a beer tent, food trucks, and the EBA Smaller Business Market. Do you have an old bike collecting dust? Bring it to the Streetfair Bike Drive to support upcycle bikes, which refurbishes and donates bikes to those in need. Those who donate will receive two free drink tickets for each bike donation made. Learn more and see the full schedule at eastown.org.

3. Inflation, busy schedules, and life can get in the way of being able to provide healthy meals for your family. AgeWell Services, the Muskegon YMCA, and the mission for area people are working together to help more families make delicious, healthy food at home. On October 3, from noon until 3 p.m., they'll be passing out special kits on a first-come, first-served basis. Those kits include local produce and food to make a delicious chili recipe, farm fresh produce bags, chili samples, other fall snacks and drinks, and a pumpkin to decorate at home.

4. The Grand Rapids Gold is set to begin the 2024-25 season in just over two months with a brand new league-wide tournament. On November 8, the Gold will welcome the windy city bulls to Van Andel Arena. Not only will this kick off the season for the team but also the first in-season tournament for the G League. Following the tournament championship game, the season will continue with 34 regular season games which begin December 27 and lead into the G League Playoffs in the spring. To see the full line up head to their website.

5. Grand Rapids is getting "Back to Basketball" with a youth clinic, for ages 8 to 14, run by members of the Grand Rapids Gold. It's September 19 starting at 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. The free "Back to Basketball" Youth Clinic is a G League-wide event celebrating the return of the basketball season. It will include a 90-minute clinic, plus an opportunity to meet and greet former NBA star and gold head coach, Andre Miller. Register at this link.