Morning Buzz: September 6

1. Students start the school year off with new computers.

Comcast handed out 70 new laptops to Holland-area and Latin Americans United For Progress students.

The Comcast team was on hand during the event yesterday to hand them out. They also assisted families in signing up for the federal government's affordable connectivity program, which provides a $30 discount on home internet service.

2. Next Monday marks 22 years since the 9/11 attacks. 2,977 people died in the attacks including 343 New York City firefighters who died while trying to rescue those trapped inside the World Trade Center.

In honor of the firefighters who died, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Saturday at LMCU Ballpark.

First responders, members of the public, and kids are invited to join. The stair climb starts at 9:15 a.m. and lasts until noon. You can register at gr911memorialstairclimb.com.

3. Kids don't come with a guidebook; parenting can be such a challenging and confusing time. But there is help available! If you live in Kent County, enroll in the free Empowering Parents’ Early Childhood Conference.

It's this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kent ISD on Knapp. This one-stop event will connect parents to knowledge, resources, and guidance - it's geared toward parents of infants through 5-year-olds. We're talking about school readiness, behavior, and even self-care for parents.

Click here to register.

4. The Kent District Library's 12th annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest is underway with a chance for writers of all ages to win money and get their story published. There are separate categories for youth, teens, and adults, and stories must be submitted through the WriteMichigan.org website through November 30.

There's a $10 entry fee for ages 18 and up, but it's free for those 17 and under. The top prize in each category is $500 and publication. There are also prizes for the runners up and there's a Reader's Choice Award as well.

Get more information at kdl.org.

5. Get out those crayons, markers, and your imagination. September is Brown Bag Decorating Month for Kids’ Food Basket.

The organization has a goal of collecting 200,000 decorated bags for their sack suppers. Schools distribute more than 10,000 of these bags filled with healthy food every day across Kent, Ottawa, Allegan, and Muskegon Counties.

It's such a special treat when the kids get a bag with pictures, positive messages, and a little extra love. Head to kidsfoodbasket.orgto learn more.

6. Here's some weekend fun. Challenge your friends to a putting contest at Allegan Event's newest outdoor attraction. They've just opened up part of their Adventure Mini Golf.

This attraction will join the largest indoor ropes course in Michigan as well as multiple clip 'n climb walls, an outdoor maze, and a sky tykes course designed for toddlers and small children.

Learn more by going to alleganevent.com.