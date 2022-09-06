Morning Buzz: September 6

1. "Leadership on Canvas," a unique ArtPrize tradition is back for its seventh year.

It all started in 2014, when West Michigan artist and entrepreneur, Cynthia Hagedorn, invited a team of Grand Rapids community leaders to paint alongside her for her entry that year.

Some artists for 2022 include ABG president, Jim Alton, Hossain Marandi, president and department chief of pediatrics at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, and Guillermo Cisneros, president of the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Every year, all past leader-artists nominate two potential participants. A selection committee then chooses the new slate of leader-artists from that list of around 100 nominees.

2. Today the Boys And Girls Club Of The Muskegon Lakeshore is celebrating a big event.

They're breaking ground on a new clubhouse. The building will be located on Western and is expected to be finished by next fall.

The building will also continue to house a fitness center, among other updates.

The group says it hopes to re-establish the building as Muskegon County's community center.

3. Coming up soon you'll have a week to enjoy different poutine dishes from restaurants along Michigan Street in Grand Rapids.

For the first time since its inception in 2020, Michigan Street Poutine Week coincides with ArtPrize. It'll run from September 15 through October 2.

If you've never had poutine, it's french fries topped with cheese curds and gravy and of course, there are many variations.

To check out the participating restaurants and vote for your favorite you can visit their Facebook page.

4. It seems Dairy Queen is falling into autumn. The company is rolling out its new fall Blizzard menu.

First up, the cinnamon roll centers Blizzard. There's also the Reese’s Take Five Blizzard which mixes Reese’s peanut butter cups with pretzels and whole peanuts into a vanilla soft serve with caramel. And finally, the Snickers brownie Blizzard.

If all this isn't enough for you, the company is also releasing fall items that aren't exactly edible like its Blizzard-scented throw pillows which come in two scents, cinnamon roll and pumpkin pie.