Morning Buzz: September 5

1. Here's a great opportunity for writers of all ages to have their work published and win money. Kent District Library's 13th annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest is back.

Michigan writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, and adults. Winning entries will be published, and the top writers will receive cash prizes.

Stories can be submitted at writemichigan.org through Saturday, November 30.

2. Also, those who enjoy reading stories are encouraged to sign up to be a volunteer story reviewer as well.

The annual Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb returns to LMCU Ballpark this weekend.

West Michigan firefighters and community members will honor New York firefighters by climbing 2200 steps. The stair climb will represent the "110 Stories of the World Trade Center".

The event begins with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the beginning of the stair climb at 9:15.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and it's $35 to participate.

3. One of the largest antique tractor shows in the Midwest returns this week. The "Antique Engine & Tractor Show" is roaring into its 41st year.

It takes place at the Michigan Flywheelers Showgrounds in South Haven.

Visitors can get a good look at hundreds of old farm machinery along with demonstrations, parades, live music, food, a huge flea market, and more.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday.

4. Grammy award-winning A Capella group Pentatonix is bringing another holiday tour to West Michigan this winter.

The "Pentatonix: Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour" will stop at Van Andel Arena on December 11. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Pentatonix released its 12th studio album and seventh-holiday album last year. They last performed in Grand Rapids in 2021, when the group stopped at Van Andel Arena for another holiday-themed show.

5. A major fashion exhibition coming this fall to the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

The exhibition explores the 13-year friendship and intimate creative collaboration between the late British designer Lee Alexander McQueen and French Photographer Ann Ray.

The fashion and photography exhibition features over 50 spectacular pieces by McQueen spanning from 1994 to 2010, alongside nearly 70 photographs by Ann Ray, who McQueen personally selected to photograph his design process and the behind-the-scenes experience of his runway shows.

Rendez-vous will be on view at the GRAM from October 5 through January 12.