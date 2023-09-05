Morning Buzz: September 5

1. Help support Cherry Health's Sheldon Clubhouse this month.

It's easy, 50 percent of each original glazed dozen doughnut ordered at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be donated back to the clubhouse.

Also, they'll receive more money if customers shop at the B2 Outlet Store on Alpine Avenue and buy pizza from Buddy's Detroit-Style Pizza in Walker.

Sheldon Clubhouse has been a community mental health program of Cherry Health for more than 30 years.

2. Fox 17's "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign is in full swing - the goal is to raise money that will allow elementary students in the Grand Rapids Public School District to choose their own books at the Scholastic Book Fair.

Last year 777 kids were able to choose between 5-10 titles - books that they want to read.

Tomorrow is a big day, National Read A Book Day. Fox 17’s parent company, Scripps, will be matching all donations up to $150,000. So we need your help!

Elliot Grandia and Michelle Dunaway will be working for every dollar at the Garage Bar in downtown Grand Rapids. Come see us from 4-7 p.m. They will be behind the bar, trying and raise as much money as we can for children in our community.

Come down and say hi, grab a bite and a beer, and feel good about it.

3. Van Andel Institute Purple Community and Pure Barre are getting ready for the Barre on the Blue

Bridge Event which is tomorrow night. Check-in is at 7 p.m. and the class starts at 7:30. Your $25 admission includes a swag bag, and all proceeds from the event will support VAI’s Biomedical research and education programs.

There will also be a silent auction, so arrive early to bid on those items. To get tickets to the event, visit vai.org/events.