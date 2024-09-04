Morning Buzz: September 4

1. Step Up For Down Syndrome this Saturday at the Hudsonville Fairgrounds starting at 3 p.m.

This year's theme is "Step Right Up". You can look forward to carnival games, raffle prizes, food trucks, a community partner resource fair, live entertainment, a foam party, and a solidarity walk.

This celebration kicks off the advocacy campaign for Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.

For more information head to dsawm.org.

2. Paws With A Cause is getting ready for a huge expansion. It's part of their $9.5 million "Embrace the Journey" capital campaign, which is the first for the nonprofit in nearly 45 years of operation.

The new upgrades will include a modernized training center, improved Ada accessibility, an upgraded veterinary clinic, a new canine village, and renovated breeding and foster puppy spaces.

All the renovations are currently expected to be done in the fall of 2025. To learn more just head to pawswithacause.org.

3. It's certainly feeling like fall, and with that, come all the favorite festivals of the season.

'Oktoberfest' returns to Riverside Park in Grand Rapids on September 27 and 28.

The German celebration will have imported beers, food, live music, and games for all ages.

Organizers say the event is expecting more than 10,000 guests, which would make it the largest attendance in history.

They're adding a second beer and food tent to accommodate the increase.

The event is free to attend and drink tickets start at $7.

4. The 56th annual Fallasburg Arts Festival is being held on September 14 and 15. The two-day, outdoor festival includes 100 fine art and crafts booths, live music on a central stage, food booths, a children's craft area, and an annual raffle.

There will also be plenty of demonstrations including fly tying, quilting, weaving, needle felting, wood turning, and more.

Admission is free. Parking is just $5 per car. For more information, visit Lowellarts.org.

5. One the country's most beloved sandwich shops are getting into the "value meal" game.

Potbelly sandwich shop is now offering a new $7.99 combo deal. It includes your choice of a skinny chicken, turkey, or ham sandwich with chips and a regular-sized fountain drink.

Another limited-time deal for families with kiddos 12 and under, get a free kids' combo meal when accompanied by the purchase of an entrée. That's running through September 29 every weeknight from 5 p.m. until close and all day on the weekends when you order inside the store.