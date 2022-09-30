Morning Buzz: September 30

1. Aviation lovers get ready. A new air show is coming to West Michigan next summer.

The Yankee Air Museum, in conjunction with the Muskegon County Airport will produce an inaugural Aviation Experience Tour that will include an air show July 6-9.

The Aviation Experience will consist of all four of the flyable aircraft at the Yankee Air Museum providing rides.

For ticket details and more head to wingsovermuskegon.com.

2. Today The Judd's kick off their first tour in over a decade, dubbed their final tour.

Wynonna Judd will perform at Van Andel tonight, after the sudden death of her mother, Naomi Judd. Martina McBride will join as well. The 10-date arena tour will take her across the country for their final country farewell.

You can catch it tonight at 7:30. Tickets are available on Van Andel's website.

3. Get your flu shot from the convenience of your own car.

Cherry Health is offering flu shots to the public at a drive-through clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at their Heart of the City Health Center in downtown Grand Rapids.

Pre-registration is requested to ensure an adequate vaccine supply.

Participants are required to complete an online consent form at alanas.vna.org with the following details: Clinic ID: 1302; Passcode: ALANAS2022. Children 17 years and under must have a consent form completed by their parent or guardian.

4. The eighth annual Run With Nuns returns on Saturday. The Franciscan Rhythms 5k Trail Run and Walk starts at 9 a.m.

The trail run provides an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy a run that's paired with seven live music stations and fresh-baked cinnamon rolls.

It'll take place at the Franciscan Life Process Center's campus near Lowell. The trail run raises funds for the FLPC's music therapy scholarship fund.

You can register at Run Sign Up or onsite Saturday morning.

5. There’s now a pumpkin spice engagement ring for fall fanatics, courtesy of Angelic Diamonds in England.

The company says the ring is inspired by "every single detail" of the beloved pumpkin spice latte. The center diamond is described as "whipped cream shaped" and is surrounded by a cluster of white diamonds and orange sapphires.

If you're looking to purchase the fall-inspired sparkler, it will set you back about $10,000.