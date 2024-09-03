Morning Buzz: September 3

1. Something new is coming to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum. "Very Eric Carle: A Very Hungry, Quiet, Lonely, Clumsy, Busy Exhibit" opens September 21st.

At this play-and-learn exhibit, visitors enter the pages of Eric Carle's colorful picture books.

You'll be able to weave a web with the very busy spider, create artwork using many of Eric Carle's materials and techniques and so much more.

You can learn more at grcm.org.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Library is expanding its popular concert series to the west side branch this fall.

Featuring emerging and established talent, music in the stacks is a fun and lively event designed for all ages. On September 12, LittleCow, will take the stage. Their music style might be best described as indie pop but with a whole lot of sunshine, and maybe an old shag rug.

On October 10, Cabildo will be there. They're a West Michigan-based alternative Latin rock collective band.

Learn more about these free events and others at grpl.org.

3. Rosie the Riveter is a cultural icon representing the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War Two.

This month, the Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township will honor Rosies everywhere with a special event. They're hosting a Rosie the Riveter Memorial Garden Luncheon on September 22, this is all about recognizing those who contributed to the war efforts.

During the event, the Rosie the Riveter Memorial Garden will be unveiled. The event starts at 1 p.m. and you can get more information and tickets by going to packardprovinggrounds.org.

4. Administrators at Ferris State University are hoping to help support their students with a few food pantries this year.

The university created the 'Bulldog Pantry' after a campus survey noted that half of students said food insecurity was a barrier to success.

The center will carry all kinds of food, as well as hygiene and household items, and be staffed by students.

5. The numbers are in. The fourth Feldman Automotive Children's Miracle Celebrity Invitational raised more than $1.5 million. That money supports Children's Miracle Network programming at Corewell Health Children's and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation.

Mark was not able to attend this year because he was shooting a movie in Australia, so he sent his brothers Donnie and Jim to hold down the fort.