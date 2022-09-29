Morning Buzz: September 29

1. Need a great excuse to get out and get moving? The Bissell Pet Foundation is challenging us all to walk 31 miles in 31 days of October to raise money to fight pet homelessness.

You can walk anywhere at any time - individually or as a team. You just need a Facebook account to participate. You can also be a donor to support those walkers and save homeless pets.

To get involved, head to the Walktail 31-mile Challenge Facebook group or go to bissellpetfoundation.org.

2. Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids brought on a new team member named Faith.

Faith is a 3-year-old golden retriever and an animal-assisted therapy dog. She was trained by Paws With a Cause experts for two years and joins the hospital's lead AAT dog, Vandy, who came to Mary Free Bed in 2017.

They're supervised by recreational therapists and together they help patients meet rehabilitation goals and regain their independence.

Faith and Vandy are full-time employees but don't worry, they get breaks to go outside and play. At the end of the day, they go home with their families.

3. American alternative-folk heroes Bright Eyes are coming to the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre.

2020 was a year full of significant anniversaries for the group and just now are they able to share that excitement with their fans.

They'll take the stage on November 7. Ticket details can be found at kazoostate.com.

4. The American Museum of Magic in Marshall will celebrate National Magic Day, which is October 31, with special programs during October.

For children, Wanda the Wacky Witch will perform on the museum's "magic box" stage, comedy-magician John Dudley will perform a Halloween-themed magic show and there will be candlelit tours as well.

You can find the full schedule at americanmuseumofmagic.com.

5. If you're in the mood for crab legs or ramen or something else entirely, Google is working to make it easier to find specific dishes at nearby restaurants.

Coming soon users will be able to search for a particular dish by typing its name and "near me." The list of results will include images of searched items.

You'll be able to click on each image to get some specific details such as price, ingredients, and restaurant names. The feature will even let you search for versions of dishes that are vegan, vegetarian, or spicy.

Google plans to roll out the feature in the coming months.