Morning Buzz: September 29

1. It's the end of an era in Michigan. The state's last Kmart will be closing its doors in the fall.

The store is located in the city of Marshall, just east of Battle Creek. Store employees say they will be hiring temporary workers to help closeout. Its final day of operation will be sometime in November.

Michigan was the birthplace of Kmart. Its first store opened in Garden City in 1962. At one point, there were thousands of stores across the country.

By the end of this year, there will be less than two dozen Kmarts remaining in the U.S.

2. One-stop job searching is always a plus. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Back-To-Work Job Fair on Thursday with over 50 recruiters from different industries attending the event.

Businesses around West Michigan will be there looking for their next hires including AHC Hospitality, Cascade Engineering, Consumers Credit Union, and Frederik Meijer Gardens, just to name a few.

The job fair will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hilton Garden Inn off the East Beltline attendees should pre-register, but walk-ins will be welcome.

Details are at grandrapids.org.

3. It's National Coffee Day, and there are plenty of deals around.

At Starbucks, bring a reusable cup for up to 20 ounces of free Pike Place Roast Brew.

Dunkin Donuts will give a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase for loyalty program members.

Seven-Eleven puts people in heaven with a free coffee if they buy a baked good.

Make sure to check out your favorite coffee shop for deals too.

4. Madcap Coffee and Founders Brewing have teamed up on a new beer.

It's part of their Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series. It's called Madcask Hazy IPA, which is now on sale at Founders' Grand Rapids and Detroit Taprooms.

The 750ml bottles are $12.

5. Pop open a bottle of bubbly and raise a glass to toast 100 years of Chees-It. Do it in style with the brand's latest wine and cheese pairing glassware.

The cracker brand is back with its latest wine and cheese pairing, complete with a fancy glass to match.

The glass and bowl can be purchased on Cheez-It's website and come with limited edition extra toasty crackers.