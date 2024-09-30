Morning Buzz: September 30

1. Communities in Schools of Kalamazoo is launching its 4th annual Walking With Purpose initiative.

For October, community members are encouraged to walk anywhere, anytime, as a group or on their own, all supporting Kalamazoo’s youth.

The goal is to raise awareness, and money, and walk a collective 12,000 miles, which symbolizes the number of students that CIS of Kalamazoo supports.

To learn more and sign up just head to ciskalamazoo.org.

2. It costs between $80 to $100 a month per baby for diapers and supplies. According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 families suffers from diaper insufficiency.

So to meet this need, Priority Health is sponsoring a free diaper drive-thru event today in Grand Rapids. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Corewell Health Healthier Communities building at 665 Seward Avenue North West. No registration is required.

3. Ford International Airport is celebrating a new space that provides a calm and comfortable setting for travelers. The GRR "Sensory Room" is now open. It's located at the beginning of Concourse A.

The room is divided into four zones, and each one is specially designed to support travelers as they adjust from one sensory experience to another.

The room features an activity wall, a campfire sitting area, a soft surface play area, and more.

Travelers can access it through a call button that's right next to the entrance.

4. After six years of construction, "Michigan's Dragon At Hardy Dam" has fully reopened.

Work along the 45-mile trail system in Newaygo County is finally complete! The trail, which loops around "Hardy Pond," is comprised of 11 segments traversing through 9 parks in the area.

Newaygo County Parks says the $3 million construction project wasn't easy because much of "The Dragon" is undeveloped.

They say more than 83-thousand people visited the trail last year, and they're expecting over 100,000 visitors by the end of 2024.

5. It's about time to get the kids ready for Halloween! One popular event in Wyoming returns this week.

The annual "Trick Or Treat Trail" is filled with family fun including music, bounce houses, costumes, and of course, plenty of treats.

The event is scheduled for October 5 from 4-6 p.m. at Lamar Park. It's free to attend!