Morning Buzz: September 28

1. A second Grand Rapids location is now serving up award-winning wings for football season and catering events.

Detroit Wing Company is celebrating its grand opening on October 1 at its East Beltline location. Grand opening celebrations include 40-percent off boneless wings and 25-percent off traditional wing pricing for customers all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

2. The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour by rolling into Grand Rapids this Saturday for one day only.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. they'll be at the Woodland Mall near the Cheesecake Factory and theater.

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. The hello kitty cafe truck accepts only credit or debit card payments.

3. The Walk to End Alzheimer's in Calhoun County is this Saturday at Binder Park Zoo's Walnut Pavilion. Registration for the walk will begin at 8 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 9.

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support, and research in the world. The Calhoun Chapter is looking to raise $50,000 this year and right now they're closing in on $39,000.

To register or donate just head to their website.

4. A Halloween concert event that has performed in over 90 cities across the world will be heading to Grand Rapids next month. The Candlelight Experience is set to hit Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids for two shows on Saturday, October 29.

The show is described as a 'multi-sensory' and 'intimate' experience with Halloween classics performed by professional musicians chosen by the production. Grand Rapids' performance will be headed by the Kalhaven String Quartet.

Tickets are available online at Fever's website and run from $30 to $55 each. Listed on their tentative program songs include Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and the Ghostbusters theme song.

5. Book lovers get ready. Grand Rapids Public Library's annual book sale returns after a two-year hiatus. On Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 you're invited to come down to the main library for their premiere fundraising event.

You'll have the opportunity to purchase new and used books, music, and movies at a significant discount.

All books are 50 cents each and you can fill up a paper bag provided by the library for just $5. All the details are on their website.