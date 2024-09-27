Morning Buzz: September 27

1. Even though temperatures are still in the 70s, it's not too soon to prepare for the holiday season. The Salvation Army in Kent County will start accepting applications for Christmas assistance on Monday.

The program helps provide Christmas gifts for thousands of children and individuals across West Michigan annually. The application registration period runs through December 2nd.

Last year, the Salvation Army of Kent County distributed more than 17,000 toys and gift cards to more than 4,000 children. The organization expects to help even more families this year.

To apply go to sakentcounty.org.

2. Congratulations to Zeal Aerial Fitness. They took 2nd place in a National Pitch Competition.

Score, the nation's largest network of business mentors hosted the 60th anniversary virtual pitch competition. Over 2,000 applicants came in from across the country.

The prize was $10,000, which they’ll use to enhance safety measures at their new location which aims to offer expanded classes and workshops for all skill levels. Classes will start at the new location in November.

Learn more at zealaerialfitness.com.

3. Still plenty of time for planting perennials and MSU Extension wants to help you out. They're hosting "Smart Gardening" workshops at Windmill Island Gardens on October 2 and 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Learn about a curated selection of garden-worthy native perennials and bulbs that are available to gardeners these days. Each evening class is paired with popcorn and cider and will be held rain or shine inside the celebration pavilion.

For more details go to windmillisland.com.

4. Art at the Yard returns on Saturday, October 5, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker Lumber in Grand Haven. The show and sale features artwork in a wide range of media, live music by Funky Brewster, eats by Dakidd BBQ food truck, and a cash bar.

A $10 suggested donation at the door and 10 percent of artists' sales benefit the Grand Haven Schools' Foundation.

5. Here's an opportunity for your kids to be a part of a holiday tradition.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet is coming to Kalamazoo on October 6 to host auditions for local children to participate in their performance on December 9.

Auditions will be held at the Academy of Dance Arts. Young dancers ages 6 to 17 are invited to audition.

You can sign up now by going to nutcracker.com.