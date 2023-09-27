Morning Buzz: September 27

1. The Muskegon Area District Library is partnering with NEA Big Read Lakeshore throughout the months of October and November. NEA Big Read Lakeshore is inviting lakeshore residents of all ages to come together, share, and explore the themes and topics of specially selected books. This shared reading experience serves as a catalyst for learning, listening, and connecting with others.

The titles for 2023 are "Homegoing", "New Kid", "Change Sings" and "The More We Get Together". To learn more and for a complete list of events and program details from all partners, visit madl.org/br.

2. The Rockstar Woman Movement is all about support, healing, and growth. Now it's expanding into a year-round experience. Shannon Cohen, the founder and chief executive officer says they'll now offer a membership-based community to women. Members will have exclusive access to connect with other female leaders, receive inspirational gifts monthly, go on vision trips, and hear from world-renowned speakers. On the list for next year are author Kim Dabbs, Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, and CEO Erayna Sargent. You can learn more about this membership opportunity by visiting the Rockstar Woman movement website.

3. A weekend walk and celebration pulled in $40,000 for a very special school. Noorthoek Academy opened 34 years ago - it was the first in the nation college experience for students with an intellectual disability. Right now, there are nearly 100 students enrolled. They, along with their friends, family, and supporters took the big step walk on a beautiful day in Comstock Park. There was a raffle, a lunch, dancing, stretching and plenty of smiles. There are still opportunities to donate. Head to noorthoekacademy.org to learn more.

4. As many animal shelters across the U.S. are nearing capacity, the Bissell Empty The Shelters Event is hoping to find forever homes for these pets. Nationwide, over 345 shelters are participating, and 43 shelters in Michigan alone will be participating by offering reduced-fee adoptions October 1-15. Several times a year, shelter pets are able to be adopted for $50 or less through this event. All pets have been fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered. For a full list of the shelters participating in West Michigan head to bissellpetfoundation.org.

5. Got a dinosaur lover in the family? Nothing can triceratops the awesome experience waiting for you at the Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Grand Rapids. The performances will be held at the Van Andel Arena October 20 -22. The show features more than 24 film-accurate, life-size dinosaurs, including blue the velociraptor and a tyrannosaurus rex. It also features Bumpy from the Netflix animated series Jurassic World. Prior to the performance, a pre-show experience will be held and is included with all ticket purchases. At the experience, audience members will be able to see the Jurassic World dinosaurs and vehicles up close and personal. Tickets are available at Van Andel Arena's website.