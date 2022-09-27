Morning Buzz: September 27

1. If you're a whiz in the kitchen, listen up! Meijer is seeking products from Midwest chefs and culinary artisans to be featured in its "Frederik's By Meijer" line of premium and innovative food.

To qualify, makers must offer retail-ready products made right here in Michigan that "embodies the superior flavor and high-quality ingredients the brand stands for to create an elevated experience and memorable occasion for the customer".

Applicants must submit their products via the retailer's partner at rangeme.com by Friday, October 21.

2. The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves women's tackle football team is seeking new players for their 2023 season.

They're holding open tryouts on October 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 at the MSA Fieldhouse. There is no cost to attend tryouts and no prior experience is required.

All positions are available and open to any female athlete that will be at least 18 years old by April 2023.

To learn more head to tidalwavesfootball.com.

3. Help support Mel Trotter Ministries at their fundraising gala Thursday. The Season of Hope Gala is at the JW Marriot.

The goal is to raise money for the organization's prevention and diversion programs, which work to identify and help people who could soon face homelessness without support. Author and podcaster Paula Jauch will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets for the gala are free, but seats are limited. Reserve yours at Mel Trotter's website.

4. Sesame Street is teaming up with the early learning program "Begin" to help children catch up on their emotional development, which fell behind during the pandemic.

The app, called "Learn With Sesame" features our favorite characters with lessons and emotional experiences to help children develop critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities.

It's aimed at kids ages 2-5, a critical time for development.

5. September is Baby Safety Month, and a non-profit in Kent County is finishing it up with a big giveaway. Family Futures in Grand Rapids is providing both Pack 'n' Plays and Car Seats for families in need for free!

Eligibility depends on your income, but parents and guardians enrolled in Medicaid automatically qualify.

To get yours visit familyfutures.org/safe-sleep and fill out a form. When you pick it up, a trained staff member will go over how to set up the Pack 'n' Play properly and install the car seat correctly.