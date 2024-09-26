Morning Buzz: September 26

1. Consumers Energy invites area families for an evening of fun and education at this year's Fall Festival.

The event features bounce houses, yard games, bucket truck rides, and dinner. You'll also have the chance to talk with energy experts to learn more about their reliability projects.

It's from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wesley Park in Muskegon. You can learn more by heading to their Facebook page.

2. The Muskegon Rescue Mission is opening a new thrift store location.

The shelter will celebrate the opening of its fifth thrift store location on October 4. The new store is on Whitehall Road near River Road in Muskegon Township.

Proceeds from the thrift store will help support the Muskegon Rescue Mission.

The thrift store will also accept donations of things like clothing, furniture, toys, and household items. More information on things it accepts can be found on its website muskegonmission.org.

3. If you are among the nearly 85 percent of people who are dissatisfied with government and politics today, join Kent District Library for their three-part series on Bridging Political Divides: Exploring The Radical Middle.

This free series for adults will take place on Tuesday evenings in October at 6:30 p.m. at the Kentwood Branch. On October 1, Dr. Doug Koopman from Calvin University will talk about strategies to improve trust in the government and criteria by which to evaluate candidates and campaigns.

Learn more by going to kdl.org/events.

4. Great Lakes Bee Company is inviting you to visit their new store in Fremont.

In recent years, backyard beekeeping has been on the rise, not just in Michigan, but nationwide. Great Lakes Bee Company has been at the forefront of promoting the importance of beekeeping in the region.

In addition to Hasselman's honey and supplying bees to beekeepers, GLBC sells beekeeping equipment and products made from their beeswax including candles and raw wax, which can now be found in the store among other items.

Learn more at the greatlakesbeecompany.com.

5. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is looking for volunteers to help plant 200 trees at their fall tree-planting event. It's called Neighborwoods and is happening this Friday and Saturday, with three planting shifts to choose from.

By planting trees, volunteers will help provide opportunities for the MLK Park neighborhood to have cleaner air, more shade, and more benefits for years to come.

Volunteers can register the day of or online at friendsofgrparks.org.