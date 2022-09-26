Morning Buzz: September 26

1. Pfizer is holding a job fair this morning and offering on-the-spot offers for roles at their Kalamazoo and Rochester facilities.

It's going on until 7 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Relocation support and a $4000 sign-on bonus is being offered for eligible production roles. All experience levels are welcome.

You can view open roles at careers.pfizer.com and pre-register for the career fair at Pfizer.com/jobfair22.

2. One of West Michigan's most popular attractions is celebrating record-setting attendance. Windmill Island Gardens welcomed over 131,000 guests this season.

Over the last few years, staff at the park have focused on enhancing the visitor experience by refurbishing current exhibits and adding new garden areas and attractions.

Daily operations end on October 2 but the park will re-open on weekends through October 16.

You can learn more by going to windmillisland.org.

3. Consumers Energy will showcase electric vehicles in downtown Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

The event is part of National Drive Electric Week in Michigan and intends to reach out to community members who might be downtown for work or ArtPrize. Plus they'll be providing coffee and donuts to anyone who stops by!

Consumers Energy is powering the electric vehicle transformation with incentives and outreach to the community, on the road to one million vehicles by 2030.

4. Hospice of Michigan changes lives for patients and families, typically toward the end of life. But one Muskegon man has been making the most of his time with the organization, on and off, for five years.

Bryan Bates is confined to a wheelchair and doctors told him he had just months to live about a decade ago. But here he is today, checking on his thriving garden, and woodworking, and enjoying every minute of his time.

Registered nurse Tim Koneska serves as what's called a homemaker, someone who helps a patient with everyday tasks, but more importantly he is a friend. His support and knowledge have kept Bryan very busy, with a thriving garden and some pretty ambitious construction projects.

Tim goes as far as hitting up the Starbucks in both Muskegon and Hastings to pick up used coffee grounds for the compost pile. The two have grown enough fruit and vegetables to help feed many of their neighbors.

5. Airplanes weren't the only thing going down the runway at Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Saturday.

Runners and walkers had a unique experience participating in the airport's 5k and one-mile fun run. They raced across the actual runway on foot, which is a rare opportunity that flyers only experience as they are taking off.

The event raised $12,000 and all of that will support the Kids Food Basket.