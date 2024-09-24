Morning Buzz: September 24

1. Cherry Health is committed to students around West Michigan.

They've just opened their 4th new school-based health center at Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming.

It is open to students ages 3 to 21 enrolled in Godwin Heights Public Schools for appointments and walk-in care. Medical and behavioral health services are available, including well-child visits, sports physicals, immunizations, counseling, and more.

Construction for the new 1600-square-foot health center was made possible by a state grant from the Michigan Department of Health And Human Services. Other Cherry Health School-based health center locations include Union High School, Innovation Central High School, and Ottawa Hills High School.

2. Travelers in Muskegon will soon have the option to return to the skies as Muskegon County Airport prepares to bring back jet service to Chicago.

The U.S. Department of Transportation selected Denver Air Connection as the city's next essential air service provider and announced they'd be running daily flights to the Windy City starting November 1.

The announcement follows a nearly $24 million upgrade to the airport's terminal and runways. Officials say they hope the renovations and new carrier will help boost passenger numbers and reliability.

3. The snow leopard cub born at the John Ball Zoo this year finally has a name. Meet Mera.

The name comes from a mountain peak in the Himalayas, the native habitat of snow leopards.

A public vote helped the zoo decide between four options. The others included Aurora, Winnie, and Deeya, which means “light” in Nepalese.

Mera just made her public debut in September after months of getting to grow behind the scenes at John Ball Zoo. Part of a recent baby boom, the little leopard is the cub of father Mylo and mother Yuki.

4. The Grand Rapids Griffins are unveiling new jerseys for the upcoming season.

It’s Grand Rapids' first jersey change since the 2015-16 season. They'll be sporting new red shoulder stripes with a gold outline and a new red stripe with gold outlining around the bottom of the sweaters.

Slick new changes for the Griffins who are now less than a month away from their home opener on Friday, October 11.

5. Signed, sealed, delivered! Stevie Wonder is coming to Grand Rapids! He will perform at Van Andel Arena on October 30.

It's part of a ten-stop tour, "Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation's Broken Heart."

It's meant to be a call for “Joy over anger -- kindness over recrimination -- and peace over war' ahead of the 2024 election.

Tickets are now on sale.